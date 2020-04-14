Life

Get Ready Because AriZona is Making Alcoholic Tea

Posted on

Fans of AriZona tea can get ready for a new alcoholic version of the tea. In Canada, fans are testing out the hard version of the Green Tea flavor. The alcoholic tea will be made with real vodka and 5% ABV.

Comments
