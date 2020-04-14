Get Ready Because AriZona is Making Alcoholic Tea

Fans of AriZona tea can get ready for a new alcoholic version of the tea. In Canada, fans are testing out the hard version of the Green Tea flavor. The alcoholic tea will be made with real vodka and 5% ABV.
LOOK: @DrinkAriZona is about to dominate the beverage game with their alcoholic green teahttps://t.co/LNpWvc1Z88
— altpress (@AltPress) April 14, 2020
Rumors confirmed. Available in Canada! https://t.co/5MMpNYbKdR
— AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) March 18, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.