Mom Shares Toilet Paper Hack To Make The Roll Last Longer

If you want to avoid having to wait in line for toilet paper only to find the person ahead of you bought out the remaining 45 rolls in the store, you might want to check out this mother’s advice. Taking to the Facebook group “Mums Who Budget & Save,” the woman shares the simple way she makes the family’s stock of TP last longer. “Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll – so it doesn’t spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off,” reads the message. Turns out many in the group love this “hack,” with one calling it “mind-blowing.” Others said it’s proven handy in their homes too.

