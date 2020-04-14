Airfares Could Soar After Pandemic

Could the era of cheap airfares be coming to an end? At least in the short term, says one expert. According to an industry source quoted by the UK Telegraph, once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, airlines will likely be required to maintain social distancing practices and fly less than full planes. Empty seats mean the carriers will have to raise fares in order to keep profit margins at pre-pandemic levels. “Airlines may also want to recoup losses from this period where they have been largely unable to fly. These new, inflated prices could stay high for as long as social distancing [is in place],” claims the source.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.