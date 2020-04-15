Teaser Clip Released For David Bowie Film ‘Stardust’ Released

We’re getting our first glimpse of the upcoming David Bowie ‘origin story’ movie Stardust. Variety.com published a 90-second teaser clip on Wednesday, featuring Bowie, played by Johnny Flynn, talking a publicist played by Marc Maron about his upcoming U.S. tour.

The movie tells the story of Bowie’s first visit to America in 1971. But it was made without the support of Bowie’s family and won’t include any original Bowie music. Stardust was set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this week until it was postponed due to the pandemic.