Boy Gets Jason From “Friday The 13th” To Pick Him Up From School On His Birthday

One 13-year-old in the U.K. had an unusual birthday wish. Carter wanted to meet Jason Vorhees from the Friday The 13th movies. Carter’s father Sam told the boy that it would be difficult to pull off but with some help from a local make-up artist who agreed to play the horror villain, Jason picked Carter up from school on his birthday. Jason had to wait around the corner from the school so that no kids were scared by the surprise. Carter has ADHD and has problems with touching but he grabbed Jason’s hand as they walked together.

Ok… this is awesome. Not gonna lie. Boy's birthday wish comes true when Jason from 'Friday the 13th' gets him from schoolhttps://t.co/hTrtqgyEI2 — Vincent Charles: Zissou Society Blue Star Cadet (@YesThatVCharles) February 10, 2020