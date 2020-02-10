KFC & Pizza Hut Join Forces for the “Popcorn Chicken Pizza”

Sunday, February 9th is National Pizza Day. Imagine your pizza with KFC popcorn chicken as a topping. This is a real thing in the UK. It’s called Popcorn Chicken Pizza. It is a mashup of Pizza Hut and KFC. It’s Pizza Hut’s crispy pan-style crust with KFC’s gravy and mozzarella cheese topped with sweet corn and chicken. Available in the UK until February 16th.

When two become one 🙏https://t.co/Vm8u08Y7Ny — LADbible (@ladbible) February 3, 2020