KFC & Pizza Hut Join Forces for the “Popcorn Chicken Pizza”

Sunday, February 9th is National Pizza Day. Imagine your pizza with KFC popcorn chicken as a topping. This is a real thing in the UK. It’s called Popcorn Chicken Pizza. It is a mashup of Pizza Hut and KFC. It’s Pizza Hut’s crispy pan-style crust with KFC’s gravy and mozzarella cheese topped with sweet corn and chicken. Available in the UK until February 16th.

