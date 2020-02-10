Life

Birds of Prey Flies Low with $33M Debut

Posted on

Birds of Prey, with Margot Robie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, had the worst opening weekend from any DC Extended Universe film, earning a disappointing $33 million at the box office, much lower than its expected $50 million debut. The movie may have had some things against it this weekend like a relatively unknown cast and an R-rating. The Coronavirus could also have hurt its international numbers, keeping movie-goers at home with only a $48 million dollar return.
Despite the low numbers, Birds of Prey’s getting strong reviews.

Comments
