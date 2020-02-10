Birds of Prey Flies Low with $33M Debut

Birds of Prey, with Margot Robie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, had the worst opening weekend from any DC Extended Universe film, earning a disappointing $33 million at the box office, much lower than its expected $50 million debut. The movie may have had some things against it this weekend like a relatively unknown cast and an R-rating. The Coronavirus could also have hurt its international numbers, keeping movie-goers at home with only a $48 million dollar return.

Despite the low numbers, Birds of Prey’s getting strong reviews.

Warner Bros. #BirdsOfPrey failed to gain altitude in its box office debut, earning a tepid $33.3 million from 4,236 theaters https://t.co/2so368SzSY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2020