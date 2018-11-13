Brighton Opens Thursday!

Planks waxed. Edges sharp.
It’s a great sign for the upcoming season, Brighton Resort will open this Thursday, November 15th, 2018 at 9:00 am. With recent snowfall combined with extensive snowmaking, Brighton Resort will be offering a base averaging between 10-20 inches on 5 runs serviced by 2 lifts. YEAH!
For opening day, Brighton Resort will offer “Top to Bottom” skiing & snowboarding from the Majestic and Explorer lifts. Operating with limited terrain the following runs will be open & groomed: Explorer, Hawkeye Access, Scout, Shoulder to Lower Majestic and Mary Back. A limited terrain ticket rate is available at $48 for ages 11 and up. Kids 10 and under ski free with paying adult. Brighton Resort will also limit the number of tickets being sold to avoid overcrowding the slopes.
Ticket windows open at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 801.532.4731; or the Snow Report Hotline choose 801.532.4732 ext. #2 or visit: www.brightonresort.com.
Winter is here!
