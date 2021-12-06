British Teen Survives Battle with 10-Foot Croc

A British teen is recovering after nearly losing her foot in an encounter with a 10-foot crocodile in Zambia.

Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, says she was white water rafting on the Zambezi River when she decided to take a swim. Moments after she jumped into the water, a crocodile latched onto her foot and went into a death roll — a move crocs do to drown their victims. Fortunately, the incident happened close enough to the raft that tour guides were able to punch the huge reptile in the face, forcing it to release Osborn-Smith, the victim says.

“You don’t really think in that situation,” Osborn-Smith says, adding that her leg “was hanging loose” following the attack. “Your mind just goes into overdrive and you just think about how to get out. I was just very, very lucky.”

Brit savaged by a 10ft crocodile in Zambia tells how her ‘mind went into overdrive’ https://t.co/8qtSEf4Efj — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 6, 2021

Have you had an up-close encounter with a crocodile or alligator?