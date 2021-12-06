Charlie Cox’s TV Daredevil is transitioning to the Big Screen

The fans have spoken, and Marvel has listened. Charlie Cox, who played the superhero Daredevil on Netflix, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Confirming months of rumors, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says fans can expect to see Cox’s version of the visually-impaired hero in future MCU projects. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige says. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Since the 2018 cancellation of the streaming “Daredevil” series, fans have called for Marvel to resurrect the character, launching the “Save Daredevil” campaign.

