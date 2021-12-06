Pizza Delivery Driver Dies when Customer’s Porch Collapses

A pizza delivery driver in Indiana was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a customer’s porch collapsed, killing him.

Connersville resident William Fields, 45, was delivering a pizza to a resident Saturday when the collapse occurred, causing him to fall through the floorboards, according to the Connersville Police Department. When officers found him, Fields was pinned under “heavy debris,” unresponsive, police say. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Wanda Redd, who worked with Fields at the Pizza King restaurant, says the late deliverer was a favorite among customers. “Some of them would ask, ‘Who’s the driver tonight?,’ and you would tell them William — well, we called him Billy — and they would say, ‘Okay, just tell him knock on the door, come on in,'” Redd says. “And he would just come on in.”

