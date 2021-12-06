Dave Chappelle To Appear at Netflix’s 2022 Comedy Festival Amid Ongoing ‘The Closer’ Controversy

Dave Chappelle will perform at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles.

It will run from April 29th to May 8, 2022.

Appearances from some of the top comedians include Wanda Sykes, Kevin Hart Seth Rogan, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.

Dave Chappelle Back In Biz With Netflix For Giant 2022 Comedy Festival; Amy Schumer, Seinfeld, Ali Wong & Many More Performing At LA Event Too https://t.co/987Uxn2QIC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 6, 2021

Missing from the lineup is Hannah Gadsby who publicly criticized Dave and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos back in October.

