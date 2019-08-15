Bruce Lee’s Daughter Wants Quentin Tarantino To “Shut Up”

Quentin Tarantino has been getting some heat for Bruce Lee’s portrayal in the film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” Some of that backlash has come from Lee’s daughter, Shannon. She is an actress and producer. When Tarantino was asked about how Bruce Lee was depicted in the movie, he said, “The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that, to that effect.” Shannon Lee responded by telling Variety, “(Tarantino) could shut up about it. One of the things that’s troubling in his response is that, on the one hand, he wants to put this forward as fact and, on the other hand, he wants to stay in fiction.”

