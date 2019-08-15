Why You Should Take Monday Off Instead Of Friday

A lot of people looking for a three-day getaway focus on starting the trip on Friday. Travel and Leisure say you should change your thinking and stay through Monday. The biggest reason is that a lot of hotels have lower prices on Sunday nights. As travelers check out on Sunday to head back home and business travelers haven’t checked in for the week, you might be able to get a great deal on a room. On average, you can save up to 30 percent. You might also save yourself airport headaches. Sunday is a popular travel day. If you wait until Monday to return, you won’t have to fight as much traffic and as many people at the airport. Dinner reservations and other activities might be easier to book on a Sunday as opposed to a Friday or Saturday night.

