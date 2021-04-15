Budweiser Offering A Free “Round Of Beer” If You’ve Been Vaccinated

The “King of Beers” wants to buy you a round of beer if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
All you have to do is provide proof that you’ve been vaccinated at ABeerOnBud.com, and of course, be 21 or older.
Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients https://t.co/gQavBim1xG
— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 15, 2021
Budweiser will award you a $5.00 debit card that can be redeemed for a single Bud beer.
Have you been vaccinated? Do you think that companies who are offering rewards for getting vaccinated entice those who haven’t?
