Budweiser Offering A Free “Round Of Beer” If You’ve Been Vaccinated

The “King of Beers” wants to buy you a round of beer if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

All you have to do is provide proof that you’ve been vaccinated at ABeerOnBud.com, and of course, be 21 or older.

Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients https://t.co/gQavBim1xG — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 15, 2021

Budweiser will award you a $5.00 debit card that can be redeemed for a single Bud beer.

Have you been vaccinated? Do you think that companies who are offering rewards for getting vaccinated entice those who haven’t?