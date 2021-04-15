More ‘Borat’ Coming To Amazon Prime

More Borat is coming to Amazon Prime, with a new trailer dropping on Thursday.

A ‘multi-part special’ has been announced, titled “Borat: Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.”

A special extended cut of last year’s Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is also on the way.

‘Borat Supplemental Reportings’ Trailer Teases New Multipart Special on Amazon https://t.co/df5Hw82VGX — Movieweb (@movieweb) April 15, 2021

No release date has been listed for either project, only that they’re “coming soon.”

How did the last Borat movie hold up vs. the original? Are you eager for more, or have you had enough Borat for a while?