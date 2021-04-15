Life

Bezos Says Amazon Needs To Do ‘A Better Job’ For Employees

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says the company needs to “do a better job for our employees.”

The comments come after a high-profile unionization effort at a Bessemer, Alabama warehouse fell short last week.

While Bezos refuted reports that Amazon mistreats or overworks its employees, he admitted that Amazon needs “a better vision for how we create value for employees.”

Bezos will soon be stepping down as Amazon CEO and into a new role as Executive Chair.

How would it impact the retail industry if Amazon were to unionize? Do you think it’s a good place to work?

