Burger King Adds Impossible Whoopers to Discounted 2 for $6 Deal

Burger King’s giving you a chance to check out their meatless Impossible Whopper, adding the burger to its discounted “2 for $6” deal. The Impossible Whopper was introduced storewide after testing in markets revealed that the burger brought in 18% more foot traffic. The Impossible Whopper usually runs around $6 but will be on Burger King’s discounted menu for a limited time. Veg News says if you want to go fully vegan with the Impossible Whopper, hold the mayo.

