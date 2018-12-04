Burger King Is Giving Away Whoppers for 1 Cent

Imagine eating a flame-grilled Whopper from Burger King for just 1 penny?!?! You can do it. And all you have to do is… go to McDonald’s. Huh?

It may sound a bit complicated but stay with us here… For nine days, you’ll have a shot at the penny-Whopper by using BK’s reworked app. In a statement, BK says the promotion “works by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country. If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the WHOPPER sandwich for a penny promotion.”

Are you still with us? Once the order is placed, the user will be “detoured” away from a McDonald’s and instead, they will be guided to the nearest Burger King to get their Whopper… for a penny.

how do you order a Whopper sandwich for a penny “at” McDonald’s? here’s how. #WhopperDetour https://t.co/lAgbGO0bL0 pic.twitter.com/ANXIy6Yu9I — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018