Man Says He Urinated on Kellogg’s Cereal Conveyor Belt

This might make you feel differently about buying cereal ever again… or maybe it won’t. A Tennessee man is facing three years behind bars for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt. The incident took place in 2014. The man videotaped himself urinating on the belt at the Memphis Kellogg’s plant. He then posted the video online in 2016. Authorities still aren’t sure why the man decided to urinate on the conveyor belt. But it should be noted that a labor dispute between workers and the company was going on at the time.

49-year-old Gregory Stanton will be sentenced in February.

Is the embarrassment enough or should he be sentenced to the full three years behind bars?