These Are The Best Places to Work

Glassdoor has released its list of the Best Places to Work and Facebook is no longer on top. The social media platform was number one on Glassdoor’s Employee’s Choice list last year. Facebook now ranks in 7th place. The new Best Place To Work is Bain and Company. The rest of the top five are Zoom Video Communications, In-N-Out Burger, Procore Technologies and Boston Consulting group. Just ahead of Facebook at number 6 is LinkedIn. Other companies in the top ten are Google, Lululemon, and Southwest Airlines.

What’s the best thing about the place you work? Do you or someone you know work for one of these companies? Why do you (or they) think their company made the list?