Scam App Promises Fitness, Steals Your Money Instead

If you downloaded “Fitness Balance” or “Calories Tracker” to your iPhone, drawn in by promises of weight loss, the apps did help you drop some pounds. Unfortunately, they came from your wallet, not your waist. Apple pulled the fitness trackers from their App Store after Reddit users pointed out that the offending apps automatically took payments from anyone who had a credit or debit card attached to their accounts.

After placing a finger on the TouchID reader to unlock “personalized calorie tracker and diet recommendations,” the app then deducted $99 to $119, since the user “verified” the purchase. Those who complained to the developer were met with a response saying that they are looking into the issue.