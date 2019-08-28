Burning Man City Can Be Seen From Space

Just how big is Burning Man this year? The temporary city constructed for festival-goers can be seen from space. Satellite images shared of the Northwest Nevada desert site, known as Playa, were taken on Sunday at the start of the nine-day event. According to the SF Gate, if you zoom in closely you can actually see where tens of thousands will gather to watch “the man” set ablaze on Saturday night. Since Burning Man attendees live by the “leave no trace” philosophy, in theory, you’d never know they were there when the next set of photos are released.

Also, don’t forget…they’re watching you.

This year's Burning Man encampment in the Black Rock Desert, as seen from space on high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar. Check out the detail – https://t.co/hbwXObW9C7 pic.twitter.com/SUZXSWIn1X — SkyTruth (@SkyTruth) August 28, 2019

This year's Burning Man encampment in the Black Rock Desert, as seen from space on high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar. Check out the detail – https://t.co/hbwXObW9C7 pic.twitter.com/SUZXSWIn1X — SkyTruth (@SkyTruth) August 28, 2019