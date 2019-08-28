Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” Will Be His Longest Movie Ever

Plan to get a big tub of popcorn if you want to see Martin Scorsese’s next movie The Irishman. The film clocks in a 3 and a half hours. It will be the longest movie Scorsese has ever made. It will also be the longest American narrative movie in over twenty years. The Irishman stars Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. It will premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27th.

