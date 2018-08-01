BURP! Top Competitive Eaters Will Gather in Utah for the 2nd Annual Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Championship

Top Competitive Eaters to Converge in Utah to Win $4,000 in Prize Money

Top competitive eaters will gather in Utah for the second-annual Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Championship to take place at 1:45 P.M. CT on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Oktoberfest Halle at the Snowbird Center Event tent, in Snowbird, UT.

Major League Eating is proud to announce the return of this delicious event to our 2018 slate of sanctioned eating championships. This year, The Snowbird Bratwurst Eating Championship will showcase the eternal battle between man and woman and tubular Germanic meats over 10 minutes of grueling, delicious competition.

“We look forward to hosting the Bratwurst Eating Championships again at Snowbird”, says Dave Fields Snowbird General Manager. Fields further adds, “Last year’s Bratwurst Eating event was an exciting addition to our annual Oktoberfest celebration”.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate another year of bratwurst eating here in Snowbird, Utah!” said Sam Barclay, emcee of Major League Eating. “This competition challenges competitors focus, stamina, and jaw.”

At last year’s inaugural championship, Gideon Oji ate 34.5, 4.5oz brats in ten minutes taking home the title of Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Champion of the World and a new world record. This year, Oji will defend his title against the #4-ranked Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA.

Other top-ranked competitive eaters in attendance will include the #5-ranked Miki Sudo from Las Vegas, NV, and the #9-ranked Michelle Lesco from Tucson, AZ.

Snowbird’s 46th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration is voted one of America’s 10 Best Oktoberfests by Men’s Journal Magazine. Snowbird’s Annual Oktoberfest attracts over 60,000 visitors and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in Utah. Every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 18th through Oct. 21st, 2018, including Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 3rd.

Major League Eating (MLE), the World governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. The competitive eating community, which numbers more than 8,000 veteran and rookie athletes, travels the World in search of top titles and the glory that they provide. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com.