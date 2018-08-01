Parents Now Hiring Fortnite Coaches For Improved Play

How much do you parents love you?

Gone are the days of getting your kid golf lessons or hitting lessons for baseball. Now we have gamers being hired to help kids with Fortnite. The Wall Street Journal reported that parents are throwing down between $10 and $20 per hour so their kids can level up and become better Fortnite players. The demand for coaches may continue to grow with the latest update telling us that the player count for this game is at 125 million.

