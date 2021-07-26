California Restaurant Bans Vaccinated Diners

While businesses all over the United States are deciding whether they should serve unvaccinated customers, one California restaurant is bucking the trend by banning vaccinated diners.

The owners of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Hunting Beach have a history of ignoring coronavirus restrictions, continuing to operate after California declared a lockdown in March. They also continued to serve customers who weren’t wearing masks.

On Monday, two signs were posted on the Italian restaurant’s front windows. Each reads, “Notice: Proof of being UN-vaccinated is required for entry.”

