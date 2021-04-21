Canada Blames US for Coronavirus Outbreak

There’s a new name for the coronavirus in Canada: “The American Virus.”

At least that’s what some media outlets are calling it after the results of a new study were released Wednesday. The study, conducted by researchers in Canada and Arizona, found that more than half of the Great White North’s variants came from the United States. Meanwhile, China — where the virus originated — accounts for almost no transmission of COVID-19 in Canada, per the study.

Researchers found the first variant to arrive in Canada was the B.1.1.7. It arrived the last week of December from the United States, according to the study.

Does this mean closing the border did nothing? Or would it have been a lot worse had the border stayed open?