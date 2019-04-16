Capcom Creates Plug And Play Arcade Machine

Capcom has put some of their classic video games into a console complete with full-sized arcade joysticks. The Capcom Home Arcade is designed to plug directly into a screen with an HDMI hookup. Some of the 16 games included in the system are Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Alien Vs. Predator and Mega Man: The Power Battle. Look for the home arcade to be available on October 25th.

