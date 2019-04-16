Life

Capcom Creates Plug And Play Arcade Machine

Posted on

Capcom has put some of their classic video games into a console complete with full-sized arcade joysticks. The Capcom Home Arcade is designed to plug directly into a screen with an HDMI hookup. Some of the 16 games included in the system are Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Alien Vs. Predator and Mega Man: The Power Battle. Look for the home arcade to be available on October 25th.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top