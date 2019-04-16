New “Avengers: Endgame” Trailer Looks Back

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released on Today. Don’t expect to get too many more details on the upcoming blockbuster because most of the preview is in recap mode. Clips from all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are shown with classic scenes featuring our heroes. In the end, the promise is if they can’t protect the Earth, they will avenge it…whatever it takes. The wait is almost over. Avengers: Endgame opens next week.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.