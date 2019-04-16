Life

Would You Try Peanut Butter Whiskey?

If you’re feeling nutty, Screwball has released a peanut butter whiskey nationwide after debuting the whiskey in San Francisco in 2018. The Huffington Post tried the whiskey and reviews were mixed. One reviewer said it reminded them of peanut butter taffy. Another who sampled it called it “a big bowl of diabetes.”

