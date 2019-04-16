Would You Try Peanut Butter Whiskey?

If you’re feeling nutty, Screwball has released a peanut butter whiskey nationwide after debuting the whiskey in San Francisco in 2018. The Huffington Post tried the whiskey and reviews were mixed. One reviewer said it reminded them of peanut butter taffy. Another who sampled it called it “a big bowl of diabetes.”

Peanut Butter Whiskey Is The Most Polarizing Pairing Yet. Or Is It? https://t.co/neTNPJQHIv — The Us Posts (@theusapost21) April 16, 2019