“Captain Marvel” Sequel Is In The Works

As if there was any doubt, Marvel is giving us a sequel to Captain Marvel. The blockbuster movie made over $1 billion at the box office. The Hollywood Reporter says the second Captain Marvel will be released in 2022. The new movie will be present-day, unlike the first story which was set in the 1990s.

