Carrying A Few Extra Pounds In The Belly? Here’s How To Get Rid Of It

If you’re carrying a few extra pounds in the belly, you might want to shed that weight sooner than later. Fortunately, there’s a way to do it once and for all. Speaking to Fatherly, Dr. Susan Besser of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore details the damage to the body visceral fat, which is carried in the midsection, causes like diabetes, elevated cholesterol, heart disease, and fatty liver disease. Besser recommends simple lifestyle changes to melt away the fat, including more sleep and exercise, plus drinking lots of water.

Rebecca Lee, a registered nurse quoted in the piece, also suggests a diet swap including natural foods such as Kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha.