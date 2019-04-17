Notre Dame Cathedral Could Be Closed for Up To 6 Years

The devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris shocked the world. The focus is now on rebuilding and restoring. That could take a while. Notre Dame’s rector, Bishop Patrick Chauvet, spoke to local business people on Wednesday and admitted that the church could be closed for “5 to 6 years.” Chauvet also said, “a segment of the cathedral has been very weakened.” He did not specify which segment. It is unsure what the 67 employees of the church will do in the wake of the closure.

Others have said it could take decades to restore the cathedral.