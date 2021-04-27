As more Americans are getting vaccinated, the CDC is changing its guidelines when it comes to outdoor use.

Fully vaccinated individuals can walk or dine outdoors without the need to wear a mask, according to the CDC.

However, masks must stay on for larger outdoor events like concerts and sporting events. The same goes for indoor public places.

NEW: CDC relaxes guidelines on wearing masks outdoors as more Americans get vaccinated, AP reports https://t.co/X3pnJacf80 — Bloomberg (@business) April 27, 2021

According to the CDC, “In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown. Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a

well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required.”