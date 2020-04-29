CDC Releases New Social Distancing Guidelines…for Pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its social distancing guidelines to include pets. In response to recent reports of animals testing positive for COVID-19, the CDC says the same guidelines that apply to humans should also be applied to their four-legged friends. In other words, keep them at least six feet away from other animals and people from other households. Plus, “if a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets,” the CDC says. While it still isn’t clear how easily the virus can be spread between humans and animals, it has happened — and the CDC says it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you own an outdoor cat, have you been letting it go outside lately? Does your dog interact with a lot of other dogs when you take it for a walk?

