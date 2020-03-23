Chicago Man Arrested for Claiming he has Coronavirus, Coughing in Cops’ Faces

A Chicago man is behind bars after claiming he was infected with the coronavirus and coughing in police officers’ faces. Anthony Ponzi, 21, is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with the incident, which occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday, police say. Ponzi was reportedly driving his Jeep the wrong way on a one-way street when he crashed into another vehicle, according to an incident report. He then got out of his Jeep and attacked the other driver, the report indicates. Responding officers say Ponzi was intoxicated and “foaming at the mouth” when they arrived. When the tried to question him, Ponzi reportedly told them he’d tested positive for the virus and coughed in their faces. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital, where the staff determined he does not have the virus, police say.

A man has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly yelling “corona” and coughing in a Chicago cop’s face, according to police https://t.co/P6j5jbhZiT — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 23, 2020