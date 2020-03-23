Life

Olive Garden Offering BOGO To-Go Deals

There are plenty of restaurant chains with cool deals for those ordering food-to-go and Olive Garden has just added their name to the list. Olive Garden is offering a BOGO offer that gives you a hot meal for now and another meal that you can save for later. The deal only offers a shortlist of items to choose from and is only available on curbside pick-up orders only.

