Olive Garden Offering BOGO To-Go Deals

There are plenty of restaurant chains with cool deals for those ordering food-to-go and Olive Garden has just added their name to the list. Olive Garden is offering a BOGO offer that gives you a hot meal for now and another meal that you can save for later. The deal only offers a shortlist of items to choose from and is only available on curbside pick-up orders only.

We're now DELIVERING the faves you're craving— also available for Carside Pickup. 🚗 Call for delivery*, find your location: https://t.co/U1Rd5r8zfj

Order Online to Pickup: https://t.co/Jo1dNwcNzK pic.twitter.com/fTJpXrqsrr — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) March 20, 2020