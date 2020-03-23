Anheuser-Busch Announces Plans to Make Hand Sanitizer

In an effort to help combat the coronavirus, beer maker Anheuser-Busch has announced plans to re-purpose its Van Nuys, California factory to produce hand sanitizer. “We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees,” the company tweeted on Monday. “This time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.” Officials at the brewery — which makes such beers as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s — say they’re working with the Red Cross to determine where the hand sanitizer is most needed.

