Life

Papa John’s Hiring 20K to Help With Home Delivery

Posted on

If you or someone you know is looking for work, Papa John’s is looking to 20,000 workers to help with home deliveries and takeout orders. If you’re looking to get the job the pizza chain is looking to hire immediately. Hang in there the best you can, everyone.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top