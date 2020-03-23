Papa John’s Hiring 20K to Help With Home Delivery

If you or someone you know is looking for work, Papa John’s is looking to 20,000 workers to help with home deliveries and takeout orders. If you’re looking to get the job the pizza chain is looking to hire immediately. Hang in there the best you can, everyone.

Drivers needed. Apply, interview and start the same day in most restaurants. Tips and mileage reimbursement are paid out nightly. Apply today at https://t.co/S88ENIy1s2 or text JOBS to 47272 pic.twitter.com/nyJaN3O5Di — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) March 20, 2020