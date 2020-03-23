Website Calculates How Much Toilet Paper You Really Need

People are hoarding toilet paper, store shelves are bare, and there are lines waiting on local deliveries – but there is a way that you can help calm the madness. Go online to HowMuchToiletPaper.com – input how many rolls you have and how often you ‘go’ and it will calculate how much you really need to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Station WGME reports that, according to the site, the average person has 500% more T.P. than they actually need.

