Boner of the Day for November 21st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YES, I AM ANNOYED.
In the press tour for the upcoming movie Wicked, star Cynthia Erivo has been wearing long acrylics that are themed for her character of Elphaba. Erivo was on Dax Shepard’s podcast when Shepard asked, “Can I ask you a really crazy question? When you’re wiping your butt,” but then Erivo stopped him before he could finish the question, pointing out that she has been asked the question multiple times and was annoyed by it. “My answer is: Nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue. Correct? And you wipe…I get it, but I’m a functioning adult and I’ve never walked arounded smelling like… you know,” said Erivo.
Boner Candidate #2: THE PRESIDENT IS ENTITLED TO HIS CABINET, UNLESS THE PRESIDENT IS JOE BIDEN
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley defends President-elect Donald Trump for his choice of cabinet members, but didn’t give President Joe Biden the same treatment. This was in response to a reporter asking Hawley about former Congress member Matt Gaetz being Trump’s pick for Attorney General. Many people are distressed by the nomination, as Gaetz has been under investigation for having sex with an underage girl in 2017 at a party. “Listen, if you have concerns, it’s fine, but don’t make up your mind yet. Let the guy testify first, I think that the president is entitled to his cabinet, entitled to his picks. My presumption is I’ll vote for all the president’s nominees. But again, let’s let him have his shot to answer all this,” said Hawley. However, Hawley voted against all 15 nominees of Biden’s cabinet back in 2021.
Boner Candidate #3: MACE, GREENE AND JOHNSON: NO LOVE FOR TRANS PEOPLE, BUT RAPISTS AND SEX TRAFFICKERS…THAT’S OKAY.
Representatives Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene are both open supporters of Donald Trump and have voiced their thoughts against transgender rights multiple times. Both have talked about it more recently so in light of the electing of the first openly transgender Congress member, Sarah McBride. “I have PTSD from the sexual abuse I have suffered at the hands of a man. We have to as women draw a line in the sand, a big fat red line, about our rights. And the basic question today is, do women have rights or do we not? And I will tell you just the idea of a man in a locker room watching me change clothes after a workout is a huge trigger and it’s not okay to make and force women to be vulnerable in private spaces,” said Mace. She then continued on to say, “Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man.” Marjorie Taylor Greene has also chimed in saying, “I’m not kidding you. It is like a physical assault for a man to come in, charging into our private places, bathrooms, locker rooms, our gyms, places that are designated specifically for women only.” Journalists have asked Mike Johnson about his thoughts on transgender rights and having a transgender woman on Capitol hill. “For anybody who doesn’t know my well-established record on this issue, let me be unequivocally clear: A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman. That said, I also believe that’s what Scripture teaches, what I just said. But I also believe that we treat everybody with dignity, and so we can do and believe all those things at the same time,” said Johnson.
