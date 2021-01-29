Life

Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Nugget Tray is Back

Posted on

Nothing says romance quite like a heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets.

Chick-fil-A has brought back their heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and, yes, you can get them in time for Valentine’s Day.

You have until February 13 to order this special treat, so be sure to check your location’s availability as soon as possible!

If a 30-count of chicken nuggets isn’t what you’re looking for, the chain will also offer desserts and Chick n Minis in a heart-shaped tray, too!

Do you do anything special for a Valentine’s meal? What do you usually order from Chick-fil-A?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top