Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Nugget Tray is Back

Nothing says romance quite like a heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets.

Chick-fil-A has brought back their heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and, yes, you can get them in time for Valentine’s Day.

You have until February 13 to order this special treat, so be sure to check your location’s availability as soon as possible!

Chick-fil-A’s Famous Heart-Shaped Trays Of Nuggets Are Back Until Valentine’s Day https://t.co/vHOSZwE5pn — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) January 29, 2021

If a 30-count of chicken nuggets isn’t what you’re looking for, the chain will also offer desserts and Chick n Minis in a heart-shaped tray, too!

Do you do anything special for a Valentine’s meal? What do you usually order from Chick-fil-A?