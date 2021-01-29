The Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Finally Gets A Release Date

The long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ of the Justice League movie finally has a release date. The film will debut on March 18th on HBO Max under the title Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

So what is the ‘Snyder Cut’? Zack Snyder was the original director of the 2017 Justice League movie but had to leave the film to deal with the death of his daughter. When the movie flopped, fans blamed replacement director Joss Whedon and have called for Snyder’s original version to be released ever since.

Warner Bros spent more than $70 million re-shooting scenes with the original cast – including Ben Affleck, Gal Godot, and Jared Leto.

How hyped are you for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? How different do you think it will be from the original movie? Would they have been better off just shooting a sequel instead?