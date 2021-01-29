Watch Joan Jett in Trailer for Biker Gang Thriller, Honor Amongst Men

You probably don’t expect to see Joan Jett acting, but she is part of a film called Honor Amongst Men.

Jett plays a gun-toting drug addict named Stephanie in a new film and the trailer is out now!

A wild, gun-toting Joan Jett features in new thriller Honor Amongst Men — watch the trailer nowhttps://t.co/NDV92oqjxU — Louder (@LouderPosts) January 29, 2021

The biker gang thriller was originally slated for a 2018 release, but will now be released worldwide.

While she does appear on the soundtrack, this isn’t Jett’s first foray into acting. She’s also appeared in films Undateable John and Lock And Roll Forever.

Will you be watching this movie? What rockstars are you surprised to see acting?