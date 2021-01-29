Life

Watch Joan Jett in Trailer for Biker Gang Thriller, Honor Amongst Men

You probably don’t expect to see Joan Jett acting, but she is part of a film called Honor Amongst Men.

Jett plays a gun-toting drug addict named Stephanie in a new film and the trailer is out now!

The biker gang thriller was originally slated for a 2018 release, but will now be released worldwide.

While she does appear on the soundtrack, this isn’t Jett’s first foray into acting. She’s also appeared in films Undateable John and Lock And Roll Forever.

Will you be watching this movie? What rockstars are you surprised to see acting?

