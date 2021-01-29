General Mills Debuts Five Tasty New Baking Products

Well, General Mills is on a roll right now with releases and bulking up its selection of treats from Betty Crocker!

Of course, there are now 16-ounce tubs of Dunkaroos frosting, which would be perfect for putting on their other releases.

There are the Reese’s Pieces Surprise Cupcake Kits, which see actual Reese’s Pieces INSIDE of the cupcakes.

General Mills debuts five new baking products https://t.co/2XMGRqmJ1G — M.H Boyacioglu (@ProfBoyacioglu) January 29, 2021

If you want cookies, there’s the limited edition Lemon Cookie Mix, the Kisses Blossom Cookie Kit that includes actual Hershey’s Kisses and sprinkles, and the Giant Cookie Kit with an Easter theme!

Are you excited to try any of these new baking goodies? Which would you try first?