Chris Evans Wasn’t Going to Play Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it could have been totally different. Originally, Chris Evans wasn’t even being considered to play the role of Captain America since he had played the Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies. After Kevin Feige and his team approached him, Evans turned them down not once, but twice. Finally, it was Robert Downey Jr. who was able to convince him to join the MCU.

