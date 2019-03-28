Disney Bans Smoking, Large Strollers

Disney theme parks are making some changes for this summer, the biggest of which is a ban on smoking on park property. In a blog post on their official website, Disney announced it was getting rid of all smoking areas inside most Disney parks in the U.S. Also banned? Large stroller wagons, with a new size limit of 31″ by 52″ aimed at keeping walkways more clear for guests. Finally, don’t bring a bag of ice with you – Loose bags of ice are now banned, although ice packs are still allowed and complimentary cups of ice and ice water are available throughout the park.

