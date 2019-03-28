Four Robocall Operators Responsible for Billions of Calls

You may start getting fewer robocalls now, thanks to the government. The FTC just shut down four scamming groups that have been charged with making BILLIONS of illegal robocalls. The four groups are now banned from making robocalls and using auto-dialers. The FTC is also hitting the companies in the wallet with fines ranging from $500,000 to nearly $4 million. Though I feel like the mass-harassment of millions deserves something more, but hey, I’m not a judge, just a blowhard.

More relief from robocalls could be coming soon. Lawmakers are working on a bill to make robocalling difficult and most phone carriers have begun to offer ways to identify spoof numbers.

I think Olivers robocalls to the FCC might have shamed them into action. https://t.co/r7iTl0Dov0 — DJ 🐲 (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵)و 🃏 🎹🎛 (@dj_ir0ngruve) March 27, 2019