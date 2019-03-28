Here’s What to Do with That Leftover House Paint

So, you’ve finished up a home improvement project and you’re wondering what do with all of that leftover paint. The EPA recommends using the three Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle. Reduce your paint waste make sure you’re not buying more paint than you need. One gallon of paint usually covers 350-400 square feet, so measure your project before you buy too many gallons of paint. Reuse your paint for other projects or keep it around for touchups. Try offering the paint to someone in your neighborhood or a charity that may use it for housing projects.

If you’re still left with that can of paint but it’s nearly empty, you can leave the paint can open, away from children and pets and let it dry out. You can set out the can of dried paint with your trash, but check with your collector first. You can also find a store near you that’s apart of PaintCares program, which takes the paint off your hands and recycles it for you.